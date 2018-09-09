Japan finds first swine fever case in 26 years, but not African fever

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s agriculture ministry said on Sunday it had confirmed the country’s first outbreak of swine fever in 26 years and suspended exports of pork and wild boar meat.

The fever, a different kind from the African swine fever that has broken out in China, was found in a farm in central Japan’s Gifu city, the ministry said.

Swine fever occurs among pigs and wild boar, and is not infectious to humans, the ministry said in a statement.

African swine fever was detected in China in early August and has been found in 18 farms or abattoirs in six provinces, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO said last week it was almost certain to spread from China to other Asian countries.