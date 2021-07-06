Japan's Aso: peaceful solution desirable for any Taiwan contingency

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s deputy prime minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that any contingency over Taiwan should be resolved through dialogue, when asked about his earlier remarks that Japan, along with the United States, would defend Taiwan in case of crisis.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” Aso, who doubles as finance minister, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Domestic media reported earlier that Aso, in a speech on Monday, said Japan would join forces with the United States if a crisis erupts in Taiwan, a remark likely to upset China.