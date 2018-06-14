FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018

Japan's Tepco will consider decommissioning Fukushima Daini nuclear plant-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings President Tomoaki Kobayakawa said the company will consider decommissioning the Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant, situated near the Fukushima Daiichi plant that was wrecked after a massive quake in 2011, public broadcaster NHK reported.

An aerial view shows Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant in Naraha town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo November 22, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo Kyodo/via REUTERS

Kobayakawa made the comments to local Fukushima prefectural governor Masao Uchibori in a meeting in Fukushima on Thursday, NHK reported.

Local governments have been calling for the decommissioning of all four reactors at Fukushima Daini, which suffered relatively minor damage compared with Fukushima Daiichi. The Fukushima Daini plant is located 10 kms (6 miles) to the south of the wrecked Daiichi plant.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
