Itochu books $1.3 billion CITIC charge as Japan's trade houses warn about Sino-U.S. trade spat

(Reuters) - Japan’s Itochu Corp on Friday booked a $1.3 billion loss on its investment in China’s CITIC Ltd, blaming trade tensions between China and the United States for the writedown on its biggest corporate transaction.

The announcement came while releasing earnings as Japanese trading houses sounded a warning about the Chinese economy and the impact of Sino-U.S. trade friction.

“In light of the current status of the trade conflicts between the U.S. and China, Itochu considered the uncertainty of the economic outlook in China, where CITIC, conducts its primary business activities, was increasing,” the trading firm said.

Itochu’s Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura said the impact of the trade dispute on Chinese economy is likely to be worse next year.

Itochu, along with Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group, invested $10 billion in CITIC in 2015, taking 20 percent of the Hong Kong-listed unit of China’s oldest and biggest conglomerate.

The Japanese company took an impairment loss of 143.3 billon yen ($1.3 billion) on the stake because it judged that CITIC’s share price would not recover any time soon, Hachimura said.

Its net profit for the April-September period rose 6.4 percent to 258 billion yen, as an appraisal gain of 141.2 billion yen from its stake in FamilyMart UNY Holding helped offset the CITIC loss. Itochu maintained its forecast for 500 billion yen profit in the year through March 31, 2018 which was lifted last month.

Marubeni Corp also sounded an alarm about China and escalating trade wars although it reported a 45 percent jump in profit for the six months through September.

“Our grain business has been hit by the U.S.-China trade friction,” Marubeni’s CFO Nobuhiro Yabe said, adding that lower U.S. soybean prices were hurting its U.S. grain unit Gavilon.

“We are worried a slowdown of Chinese economy due to trade spats will also weigh on natural resource prices,” he said.

Gavilon has stopped trading on its own account since September although it has continued its normal grain origination and shipment operations, he added.

Still, Marubeni maintained its forecast for 230 billion yen annual profit, helped by its pulp and paper and power generation business.

Sumitomo Corp, which on Thursday reported a 16 percent increase in profit for the April-September period, highlighted a “lack of transparency in the outlook due to U.S.-China trade issues.”

Mitsubishi Corp on Friday raised its annual profit guidance to a record level thanks to higher coking coal output and stronger commodity prices such as oil and coal.

It also announced a new business plan which aims to boost profit to 900 billion yen ($7.98 billion) in the year through March 31, 2022, from a forecast of 640 billion yen this year.

($1 = 112.7500 yen)