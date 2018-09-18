Japan calls for early solution to U.S.-China trade war

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday called for an early solution to the escalating trade war between the United States and China, saying no country wanted tit-for-tat tariff retaliations.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi attends a news conference on the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) Ministerial Meeting during APEC 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

He also reporters that Japan and the United States would likely make an announcement shortly on when they will hold their next bilateral trade meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.