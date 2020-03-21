UNODC says to postpone crime congress to be held in Kyoto next month to undetermined date

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said it would postpone a crime congress scheduled be held in Kyoto next month until an undetermined date due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We regret to announce that, due to the worldwide situation related to COVID-19 and related factors, the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, scheduled to be held in Kyoto, Japan on 20-27 April 2020, will be postponed to an as yet undetermined later date,” the organization said on its website.

UNODC and Japan, the host country, are in consultation on possible new dates, it said.