22 minutes ago
Japan's PM says agreed with Trump that halting North Korean missile launches was priority
#World News
August 15, 2017 / 2:27 AM / 22 minutes ago

Japan's PM says agreed with Trump that halting North Korean missile launches was priority

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2017.Kim Kyung-hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he agreed with President Donald Trump during a telephone call on Tuesday that their top priority regarding North Korea was to do what they could to halt missile launches by the regime.

"Through a firm partnership between Japan and the U.S. and cooperating with China, Russia and the international community we agreed that our priority was to work to ensure that North Korea doesn't launch more missiles," Abe told reporter after he spoke to Trump.

Abe said he also praised a commitment by Trump that the United States would ensure the security of the United State's allies in the region as threats from North Korea intensify.

Under an alliance treaty with the United States, Washington has pledged to defend Japan. Japan will ask the U.S. to reaffirm that commitment in high-level talks in Washington this week.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Eric Meijer

