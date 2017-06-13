FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S.'s Shannon: North Korea could become global threat
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 3:21 AM / 2 months ago

U.S.'s Shannon: North Korea could become global threat

U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon (C) speaks to media after a meeting with Japan's National Security Council head Shotaro Yachi (not in picture) at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan June 13, 2017.Issei Kato

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon said on Tuesday that North Korea's nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program would make the reclusive state a global threat if it became successful over time.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Shannon made the comment to reporters in Tokyo after his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's top national security adviser, Shotaro Yachi.

Under third-generation leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been conducting missile tests at an unprecedented pace in an effort to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the mainland United States.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.