Trump says will work with Japan's Abe to bring abductees home from North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet with family members of people abducted by North Korea in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would work with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to bring home Japanese citizens who were kidnapped by North Korean agents decades ago.

Trump, on a four-day state visit to Japan, was speaking at a meeting with relatives of the abductees.

In 2002, North Korea admitted its agents had kidnapped 13 Japanese decades before. Japan says 17 of its citizens were abducted, five of whom were repatriated. North Korea has said eight are dead and that another four never entered the country. Abe has vowed not to rest until all the abductees come home and sought Trump’s help on the issue.