Mattis expresses solidarity with Japan over citizens abducted by North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis offered solidarity with Japan on Friday over Japanese abductees being held in North Korea as he sat down for talks in Tokyo focusing on negotiations to denuclearise Pyongyang.

Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis hold a Gunbai war fan during a photo session ahead of their meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, June 29, 2018. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via Reuters

Mattis, who is on the last stop of a trip to Asia that also included stops in China and South Korea, noted that Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera was wearing a lapel pin worn in remembrance of the Japanese abducted by North Korea to train its spies.

“I note with respect the blue lapel pin you wear, and we’re with you,” Mattis said, as he sat down with Onodera for talks at the defense ministry in Tokyo.

Onodera said he and Mattis would be discussing North Korea