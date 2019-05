U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their working luncheon at the Akasaka guesthouse in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday U.S. President Donald Trump gave strong support to his intention to hold unconditional talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Abe spoke at a joint news conference after a summit with Trump in Tokyo. Trump is on a four-day state visit.