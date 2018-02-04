Anti-U.S. base mayor neck and neck with rival in Okinawa's Nago city poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - A mayor opposed to a U.S. Marines base on Okinawa seeking re-election on Sunday was neck and neck with a ruling party rival, a Kyodo news agency exit poll showed, clouding the outlook for a U.S.-Japan plan to relocate the facility.

Japan’s central government and Okinawa authorities have bickered for years over a plan, first agreed between Tokyo and

Washington in 1996, to relocate the U.S. Marines’ Futenma air base from an urban area in central Okinawa to the less populated Henoko district of the northern city of Nago.

Nago Mayor Susumu Inamine and Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga are among the opponents of the move, seeking to have Futenma’s functions moved off Okinawa entirely. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government wants to forge ahead with the relocation.

Many Okinawa residents associate the U.S. military presence with crime, pollution and accidents, and resentment has been rekindled by a spate of incidents involving U.S. military aircraft. In December, a window fell from a U.S. helicopter onto a school sports field, fanning safety concerns.

Inamine, who is seeking a third four-year term with opposition support, was running neck and neck with challenger Taketoyo Toguchi, backed by Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, the Kyodo exit poll showed after voting ended at 8:00 p.m. (11:00). Official results may not be available until early on Monday.

A win for Toguchi would make it easier for Abe’s government to carry through the relocation. A former local assembly member, Toguchi has pledged to improve the city’s economy.

Work is underway for construction of a Futenma replacement facility, but some aspects require approval from the Nago mayor, so the re-election of Inamine could bring delays.

The Kyodo exit poll also showed 87.5 percent of those who voted for Inamine were against the Futenma relocation plan, as were more than 30 percent of those who opted for Toguchi.