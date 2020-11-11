Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japan government arranging phone talks between PM Suga and Biden at 'appropriate time'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is arranging phone talks between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to be held at an “appropriate time,” the government’s top spokesman said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Katsunobu Kato also said “nothing has been decided” on phone talks when asked about a media report that the talks may happen as early as Thursday.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

