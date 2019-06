FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts the U.S. flag before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States will hold working-level talks on trade in the United States on June 10-11, Japan’s economy minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said on Tuesday.

During the talks, the two countries will discuss technical aspects of industrial and agricultural goods trade, Motegi told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.