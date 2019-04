FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Washington on Thursday, the Japanese ministry said.

Aso will brief reporters after the meeting, at around 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), the ministry said.

Aso and Mnuchin are expected to discuss currency issues on the sidelines of bilateral trade talks, although the ministry made no mention of the purpose of the meeting.