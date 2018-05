TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he would seek to convince President Donald Trump that Japanese carmakers have created jobs and made huge contributions to the U.S. economy.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Abe made the remark in parliament, when asked by a lawmaker about the Trump administration’s decision last week to begin a national security investigation into auto imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs.