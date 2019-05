U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a news conference, at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States and Japan hope to have more to announce very soon on a trade deal, President Donald Trump said on Monday after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a state visit.

Trump’s goal was to remove trade barriers so as to give U.S. exports a fair footing in Japan, he added.