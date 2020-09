FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, with officials from both countries preparing for the first telephone call between the two since Suga became Japan’s leader, Fuji Network News (FNN) reported on Friday.