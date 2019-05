FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump looks at supporters before boarding Air Force One after addressing a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, U.S. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to Japan is not expected to focus greatly on trade, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

The United States and Japan are negotiating a trade agreement, and there was some speculation that a pact could be sealed during Trump’s visit.