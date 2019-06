FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows agropastoral settlements outside the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Monday there is a 70% chance the El Nino weather pattern will extend into the northern hemisphere summer this year.

There is a 60% chance it will continue into autumn, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically happens every few years, sometimes causing crop damage, flash flooding or fires.