Japan
July 10, 2019 / 5:33 AM / in 2 hours

Japan weather bureau says El Nino appears to have ended

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Wednesday that it appears that the latest El Nino phenomenon has ended.

There is a 60% chance that neither the El Nino nor La Nina weather patterns will appear in the northern hemisphere autumn this year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically happens every few years, sometimes causing crop damage, flash flooding or fires.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below