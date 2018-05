TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday a La Nina weather pattern is still on, but there was a 90 percent chance it would end during spring, between March and May.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) had said last month it saw a 90 percent chance of the La Nina ending during spring.

A 70 percent chance of normal weather patterns without La Nina or El Nino in the northern hemisphere summer months, JMA added.