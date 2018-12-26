Japan set for average-to-warmer weather in January-March

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is expected to experience average-to-warmer weather between January and March, 2019.
Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 40 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.
The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.
North Japan Below Average Above
Jan-Mar 30 40 30
Jan 40 30 30
Feb 30 40 30
Mar 30 40 30
East Japan Below Average Above
Jan-Mar 20 40 40
Jan 20 40 40
Feb 20 40 40
Mar 20 40 40
West Japan Below Average Above
Jan-Mar 20 30 50
Jan 20 30 50
Feb 20 30 50
Mar 20 30 50
Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above
Jan-Mar 20 30 50
Jan 20 30 50
Feb 20 30 50
Mar 20 30 50
Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Rashmi Aich