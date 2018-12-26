Japan set for average-to-warmer weather in January-March

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is expected to experience average-to-warmer weather between January and March, 2019.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 40 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.

North Japan Below Average Above

Jan-Mar 30 40 30

Jan 40 30 30

Feb 30 40 30

Mar 30 40 30

East Japan Below Average Above

Jan-Mar 20 40 40

Jan 20 40 40

Feb 20 40 40

Mar 20 40 40

West Japan Below Average Above

Jan-Mar 20 30 50

Jan 20 30 50

Feb 20 30 50

Mar 20 30 50

Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above

Jan-Mar 20 30 50

Jan 20 30 50

Feb 20 30 50

Mar 20 30 50