Japan set for average-to-warmer weather in June-August

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing swimwear sits on a bench as he cools down underneath trees at the Odaiba Seaside Park in Tokyo, Japan, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is expected to experience average-to-warmer weather between June and August, the country’s official forecaster said on Friday.

Eastern Japan, including its most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 40 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.