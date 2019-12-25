Japan
December 25, 2019 / 5:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan set for warmer than usual weather in January-March: government agency

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Much of Japan is expected to have warmer than normal weather between January 2020 and March 2020, a government agency said on Wednesday.

Eastern Japan, including the country’s most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below-average, average or above-average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan.

Reporting by Fumika Inoue, Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below