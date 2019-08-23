Japan set for warmer weather in September-November

FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk under the light of the sun and paper lanterns decoration for a Bon Odori festival, a Japanese traditional summer dance festival, during a heatwave in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is expected to experience warmer weather between September and November this year.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated city Tokyo, has a 50% chance of higher-than-average temperatures during the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its three-month forecast.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to the islands in southwestern Japan.