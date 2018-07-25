Japan to see warmer weather during August-October

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is expected to see warmer weather between August and October, the country’s official forecaster said on Wednesday.

A woman wipes her face and another woman holds a parasol on the street during a heatwave in Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo, has a 40 percent chance of high temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.