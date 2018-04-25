FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 9:28 AM / in 2 hours

Japan to see warmer weather during May-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will see warmer weather between May and July, the official forecaster said on Wednesday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo, will have a 50 percent chance of high temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.

Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

