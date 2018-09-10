FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan weather bureau says 60 percent chance of El Niño emerging in autumn

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Monday there is a 60 percent chance an El Nino weather pattern could emerge during the northern hemisphere autumn from September to November.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also said recent weather patterns have been normal without either a La Nina or El Nino event.

The last El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific - which typically occurs every few years - occurred around 2015/2016 and caused weather-related crop damage, fires and flash floods.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue

