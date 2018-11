The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, has signed a 3-year agreement with China’s Alibaba Group Holding Co worth up to $1.5 billion to sell animal protein in China, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The deal will allow JBS to expand both in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments, the filing said, particularly in livestock.