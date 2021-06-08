JBS agrees to buy Australian pork business Rivalea for $135 million

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA on Tuesday announced an agreement to buy Australian pork processor Rivalea from Singapore-listed QAF Ltd in a deal valued at A$175 million ($135 million).

In a securities filing, JBS said it had agreed to acquire all shares of Rivalea Holdings Pty Ltd and Oxdale Dairy Enterprise Pty Ltd from food group QAF. The operations account for 26% of hogs slaughtered in Australia, making JBS the market leader in the segment once the deal is closed, the filing said.