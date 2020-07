FILE PHOTO: A JBS SA's poultry factory employee is pictured after the company was hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Passo Fundo, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian meat producer JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) will redeem $875 million worth of bonds in August, it said in a securities filing on Friday.

According to the filing, the company will redeem $425 million of its 6.25% notes due in 2023 and $450 million of its 5.875% notes due in 2024.