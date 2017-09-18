Brazil's JBS calls for 'harmony' among stakeholders amid CEO turbulence

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) said in an emailed statement on Monday that its board’s decision to appoint the company founder as the new chief executive was properly carried out in the “best interest of all stakeholders.”

Wesley Batista (R), chief executive of JBS S.A., the world's largest beef producer, leaves the Federal Police headquarters to give a testimony in the Federal Court in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

The JBS statement came as the head of Brazil’s state-run development bank BNDES, which controls 21 percent of JBS, sharply criticized the late Saturday night board meeting that named Jose Batista Sobrinho as the new CEO. BNDES wants to oust the Batistas from day-to-day management and the board of JBS, following revelations they bribed 1,893 politicians in the past decade to protect their business.