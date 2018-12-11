Brazil police reveal corruption probe related to meatpacker JBS

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian police made public on Tuesday an investigation into corruption involving three senators and three lawmakers that stem from an related probe into major meatpacker JBS SA.

According to a statement, the police carried out 24 search and seizure warrants in the early morning hours, as part of an investigation into money laundering and corruption, among other crimes. The inquiry is looking into ill-gotten gains from a “large meatpacking company.”

While the police did not name the meatpacking company, nor any of the involved lawmakers, they said the searches were a phase of “Operation Patmos,” which involves plea bargain testimony from JBS executives.

J&F Investimentos, the holding company that controls JBS, declined to comment.

Last week, investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice visited Brazil to question shareholders of J&F.