Brazilian appeals court authorizes Joesley Batista to go back to JBS parent J&F

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian appeals court STJ has authorized on Tuesday the return of billionaire Joesley Batista to managing positions in companies controlled by meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) parent company, J&F Holding.
In a court decision, judge Rogerio Schietti said it did not make sense any more to bar Joesley from positions in the companies in which he is a controlling shareholder. He has been barred from holding positions since 2017, when he was arrested for omitting facts in his plea deal confessing corruption.
Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Franklin Paul