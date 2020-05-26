Brazilian appeals court authorizes Joesley Batista to go back to JBS parent J&F

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's billionaire businessman Joesley Batista is pictured at the Brasilia international airport, after giving testimony in Brasilia, Brazil, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian appeals court STJ has authorized on Tuesday the return of billionaire Joesley Batista to managing positions in companies controlled by meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) parent company, J&F Holding.

In a court decision, judge Rogerio Schietti said it did not make sense any more to bar Joesley from positions in the companies in which he is a controlling shareholder. He has been barred from holding positions since 2017, when he was arrested for omitting facts in his plea deal confessing corruption.