FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's J&F makes first payment under leniency deal
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 14, 2017 / 10:54 PM / in 32 minutes

Brazil's J&F makes first payment under leniency deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company J&F, which controls the world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA, has made its first payment of a fine agreed under a leniency deal with federal prosecutors, the press office for the prosecutors office said on Tuesday.

J&F made a deposit of 50 million reais ($15.09 million) on Nov. 8, on a total fine of 10.3 billion reais it agreed to pay as part of the deal, in which it admitted to having paid bribes to dozens of politicians.

The company will have more than 20 years to pay the total amount.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Leslie Adler; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.