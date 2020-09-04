Agencies probing accidental worker death at JBS Brazil beef plant: company

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meat company, said authorities are investigating the death of a worker at its beef plant in the town of Nova Andradina, Mato Grosso do Sul state, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

The company said it is providing all the necessary assistance to the family and colleagues of Samuel Severino da Silva, who was employed as an electrician.

“The causes of the accident are being investigated by the responsible agencies, which were promptly called,” JBS said.

Local media said Severino, 24, was found lifeless inside the plant on Thursday night. He was probably electrocuted, the reports said.

According to the ministry of agriculture, Nova Andradina has capacity to slaughter 80 animals per hour and is certified to sell beef to the United States, Hong Kong and Chile, among others.