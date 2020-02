FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the assembly line of jerked beef at a plant of JBS S.A, the world's largest beef producer, in Santana de Parnaiba, Brazil December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker JBS (JBSS3.SA) said in a securities filing Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire five case ready production facilities from Empire Packing Company, as well as the Ledbetter brand for $238 million.

The facilities are located in the United States and the transaction still requires regulatory approval.