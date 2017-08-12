Brazil's JBS to release earnings without auditing report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS on Friday said it will release results for the second quarter on Monday without an auditing report.

In a filing to Brazil's market regulator, the company said that the auditing report will only be concluded when a leniency deal closed by J&F, its controlling shareholder, is approved by Brazilian prosecutors. JBS said earnings of its subsidiaries abroad such as JBS USA and Moy Park will be released with auditing reports.