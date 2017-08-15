FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's JBS maintains plans for IPO of U.S. unit
#U.S. Legal News
August 15, 2017 / 3:16 PM / in 2 months

Brazil's JBS maintains plans for IPO of U.S. unit

Ana Mano

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) will press on with plans to list shares of its United States subsidiary next year, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said during a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

Batista said the listing is planned for the second half of 2018, following completion of a global asset divestment plan for JBS to raise around 6 billion reais. “It is not a matter of if but when,” he said about the IPO plans. Batista added JBS is in advanced talks to sell Moy Park Ltd in Europe and JBS Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC in the U.S..

