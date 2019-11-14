Brazil's JBS says rise of beef consumption in China 'impressive'

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Managers at the world’s largest meatpacker, JBS SA, said on Thursday the rise of beef consumption in China is “impressive,” even with internal prices much higher at this point in time.

The company said beef consumption in China will remain strong after an outbreak of African swine fever that reduced the supplies of pork in the internal market, making way for other proteins like beef and chicken. JBS reported strong third quarter results partially because demand for food in Asia continues to rise, the company said.