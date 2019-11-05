Brazil's JBS sells 400 tonnes of pork innards to China

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Seara Alimentos, a company of the JBS group, concluded its first negotiation for the sale of pork innards to China after the Asian country authorized seven new Brazilian units to export this type of product.

According to a JBS statement on Tuesday, Seara has closed a shipment of 400 tonnes.

“The cargo will soon depart directly from Santa Catarina, the home state of the company’s two newly authorized units,” JBS said.

JBS declined to reveal the value of the cargo or projections for pork innard exports to China.

China, which is dealing with a reduction in meat supply due to the impact of African swine fever, has authorized seven units in Santa Catarina state to export pork innards to China.

Brazilian pork exports have received a special boost from shipments to China since the outbreak of the disease.

The other units authorized to export pork innards to China include one plant owned by BRF, two run by Central Cooperativa Aurora Alimentos and another two controlled by Pamplona Alimentos, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.