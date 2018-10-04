JBS recalls 6.5 million pounds of beef due to salmonella risk

CHICAGO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A U.S. unit of Brazil’s JBS SA is recalling 6.5 million pounds of beef products processed through an Arizona plant because the meat might be contaminated with salmonella, U.S. government officials said Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Under a very high magnification of 12000X, this colorized scanning electron micrograph shows a large grouping of Gram-negative Salmonella bacteria. REUTERS/Janice Haney Carr/CDC/Handout

JBS shares fell as much as 5 percent in mid-day trading on news that U.S. investigators have identified at least 57 people in 16 states who have become ill due to consuming contaminated ground beef products made from meat traced back to JBS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

As a result, JBS Tolleson Inc, part of JBS USA [JBS.UL], the U.S. arm of the world’s largest meatpacking company, was voluntarily pulling ground beef and other raw beef products that had been shipped to stores across the country, USDA said.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea and abdominal pain, and can be fatal to young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

There are hundreds of beef products that are part of the recall, including products sold under the Walmart brand. The beef products were packaged between July 26, 2018 to September 7, 2018.

“We are working in close partnership with (the) USDA to make sure all potentially impacted product is removed from stores and homes,” JBS said in a statement.

