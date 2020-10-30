Meatpacker JBS to seek damages from founders after Brazil shareholder vote

FILE PHOTO: An employee of the JBS SA poultry factory wears a protective mask after the company was hit by an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Passo Fundo, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shareholders in JBS SA JBSS3.SA on Friday cleared the way for the Brazilian food processor to sue its own controlling stakeholders and certain former managers, a rare victory for shareholder activism in Latin America's largest economy.

The vote was a win for JBS’s top minority shareholder, national development bank BNDES, which has been trying to hold the heirs of the company’s founder, Wesley and Joesley Batista, accountable for a plunge in JBS’ stock in 2017 after they confessed to bribing multiple government officials.

BNDESPar, the development bank’s investment arm which holds the JBS shares, did not immediately comment on the vote. Neither did JBS.

But its parent company, J&F Investimentos - which could be a target of the complaint approved on Friday - said the resolution passed solely thanks to BNDESPar, which had proposed it in the first place. BNDESPar had previously secured an arbitration court ruling barring J&F, JBS’ biggest shareholder, from voting on the resolution.

BNDESPar, which has a 22% stake in JBS and is the second largest shareholder, has been trying to put the matter up for a shareholder vote since mid-2017.

The state bank, which helped fund JBS’s expansion through a series of acquisitions, opted to push for the resolution after a plea-bargain deal exposed the bribery ring, which along with the Batista brothers implicated politicians, including former Brazilian President Michel Temer.

Two sources familiar with approval of the resolution said some other minority shareholders had sought to split their vote, siding with BNDESPar in terms of suing JBS’s former managers but not J&F, since they are already pursuing the parent company in a separate arbitration proceeding.

One of the sources also said that it would not be appropriate for a company to sue its own corporate parent - a recourse the person said should be reserved for shareholders.