JBS USA to remove growth drug from supply chain, opening door for more pork sales to China

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. meat packer JBS USA [JBS.UL] will remove the growth drug ractopamine from its supply chain to increase export opportunities, the company said on Friday, opening the door for bigger pork sales to China.

China, the world’s largest pork consumer, is expected to ramp up imports because its hog herd has been decimated by an outbreak of African swine fever, a fatal pig disease. China bans ractopamine.

“We are confident this decision will provide long-term benefits to our producer partners and our industry by ensuring U.S. pork products are able to compete fairly in the international marketplace,” JBS USA said in an emailed statement.

JBS said it had removed ractopamine from some of its production systems in August 2018.

Rival U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods [SFII.UL], which is owned by China’s WH Group, already raises all of the hogs on its company-owned and contract farms without the drug.

Tyson Foods previously told Reuters it was looking at diversifying its pork supply to include ractopamine-free hogs as demand expands.

U.S. meat packers are hoping to benefit as China’s African swine fever epidemic creates a supply shortage. China’s hog herd will likely shrink by 55% by the end of the year due to the outbreak, according to Rabobank.