Brazil producing more meat using less land, JBS CEO says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Gilberto Tomazoni, global chief executive of the world's largest meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA, said on Friday livestock suppliers in Brazil are producing more while using less land, as concerns grow about straining natural resources to produce food.

In remarks made during a panel discussion to mark World Food day, Tomazoni said meat production in Brazil tripled on a per hectare basis between the years of 1990 and 2019.