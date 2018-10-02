FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 8:37 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

J. C. Penney names former Joann Stores chief as CEO

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - J. C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) on Tuesday named Jill Soltau as its new chief executive officer, effective mid-October, ending the department store chain’s months-long search to fill the top job.

Jill Soltau, then chief executive officer of Jo Ann Fabrics, listen during a meeting the Retail Industry Leaders Association and member company CEOs in the Rosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Shares of the company, which hit a record low last week on the news of its chief financial officer resigning, were up about 10 percent in after-market trading.

Soltau — who most recently was the CEO of fabric and crafts retailer Joann Stores — is tasked with stemming J. C. Penney’s declining sales, as it struggles to stay relevant in a brutal U.S. retail landscape where shoppers increasingly move toward online shopping.

Former Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison left J. C. Penney in May to join home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW.N).

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

