(Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Davis plans to step down effective Oct. 1.

FILE PHOTO: A shopper leaves the J.C. Penney department store in North Riverside, Illinois, U.S., November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Senior Vice President of Finance Jerry Murray was named as interim chief financial officer, the company said in a statement.