JC Penney to shut Milwaukee distribution center, cut 670 jobs

(Reuters) - JC Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) said on Tuesday it would close its Milwaukee distribution and customer care center and cut about 670 jobs.

“The company’s supply chain network is oversized relative to its national store footprint, and can be optimized by transferring operations to facilities in Lenexa, Kansas, and Columbus, Ohio,” JC Penney’s spokesman Carter English said in a statement.

Retailers such as JC Penney and rival Macy’s Inc (M.N) have been shutting stores and cutting jobs as customers increasingly shop online.

The distribution center will shut operations on July 1 and the customer care center on Sept. 1, JC Penney said.