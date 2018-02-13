FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 9:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

JC Penney to shut Milwaukee distribution center, cut 670 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JC Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) said on Tuesday it would close its Milwaukee distribution and customer care center and cut about 670 jobs.

    “The company’s supply chain network is oversized relative to its national store footprint, and can be optimized by transferring operations to facilities in Lenexa, Kansas, and Columbus, Ohio,” JC Penney’s spokesman Carter English said in a statement.

    Retailers such as JC Penney and rival Macy’s Inc (M.N) have been shutting stores and cutting jobs as customers increasingly shop online.

    The distribution center will shut operations on July 1 and the customer care center on Sept. 1, JC Penney said.

    Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

